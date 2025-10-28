Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has announced that France is preparing to deploy a military contingent of up to two thousand soldiers and officers to Ukraine. According to the SVR, the French troops are expected to assist Ukrainian forces in direct combat against Russian servicemen.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by davric, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ French sniper

The backbone of the planned deployment, the SVR reported, will consist of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion, many of whom hail from Latin American countries. Russian intelligence stated that French formations are already stationed in Poland’s border regions near Ukraine, where they are undergoing training and receiving arms and equipment. The transfer of these units to Ukraine is expected “in the near future.”

France Reportedly Preparing Hospitals for Casualties

According to the SVR, France is organizing hundreds of additional hospital beds to receive wounded soldiers, and medical personnel are undergoing special training in anticipation of an influx of casualties.

Paris Allegedly Prepares 'Cover Story' About Instructors

The SVR added that, should information about the deployment leak to the media, Paris has already devised an explanation — that only a small group of military instructors is being sent to Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian troops.

Macron Accused of 'Napoleon’s Glory Dreaming'

Russian intelligence also commented that President Emmanuel Macron “dreams of the glory of Emperor Napoleon.”

“However, he studied history shamefully poorly. He skipped the paragraph describing the end of Napoleon’s campaign in Russia and missed the lesson about Sweden’s King Charles XII, who tried to defeat Russia with the help of the Ukrainian hetman Ivan Mazepa — a traitor — and suffered a crushing defeat at Poltava,”

the SVR said in its statement.

The agency recommended that Macron heed the words of the Russian historian Vasily Klyuchevsky: “History teaches nothing, but punishes for not learning its lessons.”

Zakharova: Macron Should 'Watch Museums Instead'

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, mocked the reports, noting that France has 1,123 museums — a reference to the recent high-profile Louvre robbery.

“It would be better if Macron sent these soldiers, two at a time, to guard cultural sites so that what happened with the Louvre doesn’t happen again,”

Zakharova said, adding that France faces serious problems with domestic security and law enforcement.

Kremlin Voices Concern Over Reported French Plans

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the SVR’s reports cause “serious concern.” He added that Russian troops on the front line “regularly hear foreign speech” over Ukrainian military radio communications.

So far, President Macron and his administration have not commented publicly on the claims. Earlier this year, however, Macron made several statements suggesting the possibility of deploying an international “coalition of the willing” to Ukraine, including after a potential ceasefire.