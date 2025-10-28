World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine

Incidents

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has announced that France is preparing to deploy a military contingent of up to two thousand soldiers and officers to Ukraine. According to the SVR, the French troops are expected to assist Ukrainian forces in direct combat against Russian servicemen.

French sniper
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by davric, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
French sniper

The backbone of the planned deployment, the SVR reported, will consist of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion, many of whom hail from Latin American countries. Russian intelligence stated that French formations are already stationed in Poland’s border regions near Ukraine, where they are undergoing training and receiving arms and equipment. The transfer of these units to Ukraine is expected “in the near future.”

France Reportedly Preparing Hospitals for Casualties

According to the SVR, France is organizing hundreds of additional hospital beds to receive wounded soldiers, and medical personnel are undergoing special training in anticipation of an influx of casualties.

Paris Allegedly Prepares 'Cover Story' About Instructors

The SVR added that, should information about the deployment leak to the media, Paris has already devised an explanation — that only a small group of military instructors is being sent to Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian troops.

Macron Accused of 'Napoleon’s Glory Dreaming'

Russian intelligence also commented that President Emmanuel Macron “dreams of the glory of Emperor Napoleon.”

“However, he studied history shamefully poorly. He skipped the paragraph describing the end of Napoleon’s campaign in Russia and missed the lesson about Sweden’s King Charles XII, who tried to defeat Russia with the help of the Ukrainian hetman Ivan Mazepa — a traitor — and suffered a crushing defeat at Poltava,”

the SVR said in its statement.

The agency recommended that Macron heed the words of the Russian historian Vasily Klyuchevsky: “History teaches nothing, but punishes for not learning its lessons.”

Zakharova: Macron Should 'Watch Museums Instead'

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, mocked the reports, noting that France has 1,123 museums — a reference to the recent high-profile Louvre robbery.

“It would be better if Macron sent these soldiers, two at a time, to guard cultural sites so that what happened with the Louvre doesn’t happen again,”

Zakharova said, adding that France faces serious problems with domestic security and law enforcement.

Kremlin Voices Concern Over Reported French Plans

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the SVR’s reports cause “serious concern.” He added that Russian troops on the front line “regularly hear foreign speech” over Ukrainian military radio communications.

So far, President Macron and his administration have not commented publicly on the claims. Earlier this year, however, Macron made several statements suggesting the possibility of deploying an international “coalition of the willing” to Ukraine, including after a potential ceasefire.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
World
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
How to Fit a Big Bed in a Small Bedroom: Expert Tips for Comfort and Space
Home and Gardening
How to Fit a Big Bed in a Small Bedroom: Expert Tips for Comfort and Space
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
History, traditions
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
Popular
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical

Ukraine’s military command has deployed GUR special forces to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) amid reports that Russian troops have completely cut off supply routes, creating what analysts describe as a potentially decisive encirclement in the Donbas

Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child Guy Somerset
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Last materials
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Moscow Ready to Negotiate Legal Ban on Space Weapons, But US Blocks Talks
How to Fit a Big Bed in a Small Bedroom: Expert Tips for Comfort and Space
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
Lavrov: Russia Agreed to Trump’s Ukraine Settlement Proposal During Alaska Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.