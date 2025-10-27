Ukraine’s military command has sent special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk), where the situation is described by multiple sources as critical. Russian troops have reportedly severed all supply lines to the city, threatening to encircle Ukrainian units for the first time since the start of the Special Military Operation.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ukrainian saboteurs

Critical Situation on the Donbas Front

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported that GUR special forces were deployed to Pokrovsk following an order from GUR head Kyrylo Budanov (listed by Russia’s financial monitoring service as a terrorist and extremist). Other sources claim that additional Ukrainian forces have also been dispatched. President Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that intense fighting continues in the area and that logistics remain extremely difficult.

According to Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), around 5,500 Ukrainian troops are now effectively surrounded near Pokrovsk, with supply routes completely cut off. “The enemy will not hold out for long, even despite stockpiles of ammunition and provisions,” Pushilin said. Retired Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok suggested that the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk could become the first such event of the conflict — though he cautioned against premature celebration.

Urban Combat Tactics Have Evolved

The outlet Voenny Osvedomitel (“Military Informant”) wrote that the current phase of fighting in Pokrovsk demonstrates a major evolution in urban warfare tactics compared with earlier battles such as Bakhmut. Instead of direct frontal assaults involving large numbers of troops and heavy armor, both sides now rely on small infantry groups supported by numerous drones.

Long and intense clashes are no longer fought for every individual building but for key positions, allowing rapid breakthroughs across entire streets or neighborhoods. Decentralized combat has also simplified logistics, making it easier to supply dispersed infantry units. Similar dynamics have reportedly been observed in Kupyansk, where small Russian assault groups launch targeted strikes against Ukrainian defenses or attempt to flank them.

“The Ukrainian command, in its attempts to hold the city at any cost, is throwing elite units into the urban meatgrinder. Using special forces for such missions is like driving nails with a microscope.” — Alexander Kots, military correspondent

Discrepancies in Ukrainian Battle Maps

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Colonel Valentyn Manko published a photograph of a classified front-line map marked “secret.” Ukrainian media compared it with data from the analytical project Deep State and found major discrepancies. Areas under Russian control were shown as still held by Kyiv, with differences reaching up to nine kilometers.

Reports also indicate that Russian forces have advanced near Melove in the Kharkiv region, on the Dobropillia salient, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region near the settlement of Vyshneve.

The battle for Pokrovsk — now effectively surrounded — may prove to be one of the most pivotal engagements in the ongoing conflict, testing Ukraine’s resolve and highlighting Russia’s growing tactical dominance in the Donbas theater.