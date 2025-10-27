Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation

The possible encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Krasnoarmeysk (the Ukrainian name — Pokrovsk) may become the first successful operation of this kind since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, military analys, Colonel (Ret.) Mikhail Khodarenok said in a commentary for Gazeta.Ru.

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian soldiers

“Let’s hope that the encirclement of enemy forces in the Krasnoarmeysk area represents the first successful operation of its kind since the start of the special military operation,”

wrote Khodarenok, emphasizing that one should not rush to celebrate such developments while active combat operations continue.

The retired colonel noted that displays of premature optimism are inappropriate during an ongoing war, as the situation at the front remains fluid and unpredictable.

Comparison with the Battle of Bakhmut

Earlier, military correspondent Alexander Kots drew parallels between the situation in Pokrovsk and the fierce battles for Bakhmut (the Russian name — Artyomovsk) that took place in 2022–2023. He observed that Ukrainian forces once again face the prospect of encirclement and heavy losses.

If confirmed, the development in Pokrovsk would represent a key tactical success for Russian forces, echoing some of the pivotal operations of earlier stages in the conflict.