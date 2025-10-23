Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that because U.S. President Donald Trump canceled his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces may now begin conducting more massive strikes against Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Topol-M

In a post on his Telegram channel, Medvedev claimed that the cancellation of the summit removes the need for Moscow to limit its military actions in consideration of potential peace negotiations. According to him, Russia can now “act without hesitation.”

“We can hit the Bandera hideouts with all kinds of weapons (…) and achieve victory,”

Medvedev wrote, signaling what he described as a shift in the course of the “special military operation.”

Trump Explains Why He Canceled the Summit

Earlier, Donald Trump announced that he had decided to cancel the planned summit with Vladimir Putin, saying he doubted its potential effectiveness. “It just didn’t feel right. I had a sense that we wouldn’t reach the goal we needed,” Trump said in comments to reporters.

Possible Consequences for the Conflict

Analysts suggest that Medvedev’s remarks indicate a hardening of Moscow’s stance following the diplomatic setback. With talks postponed indefinitely, Russia may escalate its military operations, particularly targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and defense positions.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decision has sparked debate among American commentators, some of whom argue that maintaining dialogue with Putin could have prevented further escalation, while others say canceling the meeting was a necessary show of firmness.

Rhetoric Escalates on Both Sides

Medvedev’s statement continues a pattern of increasingly harsh rhetoric from Russian officials following recent Western policy shifts. Observers note that his Telegram posts often serve as indicators of the Kremlin’s changing tone and strategic messaging toward Ukraine and the West.