Massive Explosion at Plastic Plant in Chelyabinsk Region Kills at Least 12

At least 12 people have been killed and seven injured after a series of powerful explosions ripped through a plastics factory in the city of Kopeysk, located in the Chelyabinsk Region, late on the night of October 22. The disaster caused extensive damage to the facility, with eyewitnesses capturing a massive fireball rising above the plant.

Governor Confirms Casualties and Declares State of Emergency

According to regional governor Alexey Teksler, as of 9 a.m. local time, ten fatalities had been officially confirmed, though later reports indicated the death toll had risen to twelve. “Five people have been hospitalized. Their condition is stably severe. Two have been transferred to a burn treatment center and two more to Regional Clinical Hospital No. 1,” Teksler said in a statement.

Authorities have declared a municipal state of emergency in the Kopeysk urban district as rescue teams continue search operations in the debris of the destroyed workshop.

Eyewitnesses Capture a Fireball in the Sky

Footage posted on social media shows an enormous fireball erupting into the night sky shortly after the blast, lighting up the surrounding area. Witnesses reported hearing two loud explosions around 11:45 p.m. The shockwave was strong enough to be heard and felt across Kopeysk, as well as in nearby districts such as Churilovo and Leninsky.

In the affected workshop, more than two dozen employees were working the night shift when the explosions occurred. The blast reportedly caused structural collapses and subsequent fires inside the building.

Drone Attack Version Denied by Authorities

Initial reports circulating online speculated that the explosion might have been caused by a Ukrainian drone strike, given recent cross-border incidents. However, Governor Teksler dismissed these claims, confirming that there was no evidence of an external attack. Instead, preliminary assessments point toward a possible violation of safety or technological procedures as the cause of the tragedy.

Criminal Case Opened Over Industrial Safety Violations

The Investigative Committee of Russia has launched a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 217 of the Criminal Code—“Violation of industrial safety requirements at hazardous facilities resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence.” Forensic experts and emergency workers are currently examining the site to determine the exact cause and sequence of the explosions.

Support for Victims’ Families

Regional and local authorities have pledged comprehensive assistance to the families of the victims and those injured, including psychological support and financial compensation. The tragedy has deeply affected the community of Kopeysk.

“No words. No strength. Tragedy has struck our Kopeysk. Every resident today mourns alongside the families of those who lost their lives,”

said Svetlana Loganova, head of the Kopeysk urban district.

Industrial Safety Under the Spotlight

The disaster has reignited discussions about industrial safety standards across Russia, particularly in facilities dealing with chemical or combustible materials. Experts note that many older plants across the country are in need of modernization and stricter compliance enforcement to prevent similar tragedies.

Emergency services remain on-site as recovery operations continue. Officials have promised transparency in the investigation and accountability for those found responsible for the violations that led to the deadly explosion.

