Father of Five Killed in Ukraine Shortly After Volunteering

Incidents

Valentin Kalinin, a father of five from Russia’s Zabaykalsky Krai, died in the zone of the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine shortly after joining as a volunteer, Chita.Ru reported.

Photo: Pravda.Ru
“Kalinin, a native of the Mogoytuy District, signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense in early June 2025 and volunteered to take part in the SMO. He died on June 7,” the outlet reported.

Before going to the front, Kalinin worked as an operator of heating systems and high-pressure boilers. He is survived by his wife and five children, according to the publication.

