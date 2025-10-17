Powerful Explosion Rocks Russian Chemical Plant That Manufactures Explosives

A powerful explosion occurred on October 17 at the Avangard chemical plant in the city of Sterlitamak, Republic of Bashkortostan. According to the company’s general director Dmitry Loginov, the incident took place in the plant’s nitro unit. The facility is known for producing chemical products, explosives, and for disposing of decommissioned weapons and military equipment.

Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license Explosion and fire

City authorities confirm the incident

The Sterlitamak city administration confirmed the explosion in an official statement, posted on its Telegram channel: “Today, October 17, an explosion occurred in one of the workshops at the Avangard chemical plant.” The cause of the blast has not yet been disclosed, but the affected workshop covers an area of more than two thousand square meters.

Emergency services and response teams are currently working at the site. City officials have urged residents to remain calm and rely only on verified information from official sources as investigations continue.

Regional governor reports serious damage

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, confirmed that the explosion caused significant structural damage to one of the plant’s workshops. According to his statement, workers were evacuated from the site, and several people sustained injuries.

“The building of the workshop sustained serious damage. The plant’s employees have been evacuated. Unfortunately, there are injured workers who are now receiving the necessary medical assistance,” — said Radiy Khabirov, head of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Injuries and rescue operations

Preliminary reports suggest that at least five people were injured, with some workers possibly trapped under debris after the detonation. Rescuers have already pulled three victims from the rubble, while the search for others continues. According to local Telegram channels, several workers are still unaccounted for after failing to report to the evacuation area.

Shot Telegram channel noted that several employees remain missing, while Mash reported that a violation of safety procedures by workshop staff might have triggered the explosion. However, official investigations are ongoing and no conclusions have yet been confirmed.

The Avangard Chemical Plant is one of the key industrial enterprises in Sterlitamak, specializing in the production of explosives and chemical reagents. It also handles the disposal of old munitions and military hardware, making it a high-risk facility requiring strict safety oversight. The latest accident has raised questions about industrial safety standards and regulatory compliance at hazardous production sites across Russia.