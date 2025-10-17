World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Powerful Explosion Rocks Russian Chemical Plant That Manufactures Explosives

Incidents

A powerful explosion occurred on October 17 at the Avangard chemical plant in the city of Sterlitamak, Republic of Bashkortostan. According to the company’s general director Dmitry Loginov, the incident took place in the plant’s nitro unit. The facility is known for producing chemical products, explosives, and for disposing of decommissioned weapons and military equipment.

Explosion and fire
Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license
Explosion and fire

City authorities confirm the incident

The Sterlitamak city administration confirmed the explosion in an official statement, posted on its Telegram channel: “Today, October 17, an explosion occurred in one of the workshops at the Avangard chemical plant.” The cause of the blast has not yet been disclosed, but the affected workshop covers an area of more than two thousand square meters.

Emergency services and response teams are currently working at the site. City officials have urged residents to remain calm and rely only on verified information from official sources as investigations continue.

Regional governor reports serious damage

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, confirmed that the explosion caused significant structural damage to one of the plant’s workshops. According to his statement, workers were evacuated from the site, and several people sustained injuries.

“The building of the workshop sustained serious damage. The plant’s employees have been evacuated. Unfortunately, there are injured workers who are now receiving the necessary medical assistance,” — said Radiy Khabirov, head of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Injuries and rescue operations

Preliminary reports suggest that at least five people were injured, with some workers possibly trapped under debris after the detonation. Rescuers have already pulled three victims from the rubble, while the search for others continues. According to local Telegram channels, several workers are still unaccounted for after failing to report to the evacuation area.

Shot Telegram channel noted that several employees remain missing, while Mash reported that a violation of safety procedures by workshop staff might have triggered the explosion. However, official investigations are ongoing and no conclusions have yet been confirmed.

The Avangard Chemical Plant is one of the key industrial enterprises in Sterlitamak, specializing in the production of explosives and chemical reagents. It also handles the disposal of old munitions and military hardware, making it a high-risk facility requiring strict safety oversight. The latest accident has raised questions about industrial safety standards and regulatory compliance at hazardous production sites across Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
World
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
World
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Popular
China’s Strategy Pays Off: Self-Reliance, Rare Earth Monopoly, and AI Power

China spent seven years quietly preparing for confrontation with the West, freeing itself from US technological dependence, building economic leverage through rare earth metals, and emerging as a global leader in artificial intelligence and industrial power

China’s Strategy Pays Off: Self-Reliance, Rare Earth Monopoly, and AI Power
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Epstein Issues…Political & Media Colluders Still Concealing Sex Abuse Guy Somerset Moscow’s Venezuela Deal Signals Deeper Military, Energy Ties — and a New Geopolitical Flashpoint Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff
Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Negotiator in Russia-Ukraine Talks General Alexander Fomin Expected to Resign
Negotiator in Russia-Ukraine Talks General Alexander Fomin Expected to Resign
Last materials
Lost WWII American Fighter Bell P-63 Kingcobra Recovered from Kamchatka Lake and Sent to Moscow
How a Russian Submarine Surfacing Off France Stirred NATO Anxiety
Viral Tweet Claims Trump AR-15 Attack Was Staged
Zelensky May Have to Join Trump and Putin in Budapest
Facial Expressions Reveal Zelensky’s Frustration During U.S. Welcome
Trump Pauses Tomahawk Missile Transfer to Ukraine After Call with Putin
'Existential Conflict': El Mundo Lists Five Scenarios for Ukraine’s Future
Military Advisors, Peacekeepers & Other Wrong-Headed Righteousness
Hungary Says It Will Welcome Putin 'With Respect' Despite ICC Warrant
EU Focuses on Military Escalation: Drone Wall, €10m Tribunal and a Major Rearmament Push
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.