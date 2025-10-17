Russian Soldier Opens Fire on Comrades at Military Base Near Moscow

A tragic shooting occurred overnight on October 17 at a Russian military base in Naro-Fominsk, Moscow Region, when a conscript soldier opened fire on his fellow servicemen, resulting in casualties.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian soldier

Victims and Immediate Response

According to preliminary reports, one soldier was killed and four others were seriously wounded. One of the injured reportedly managed to call his mother to alert authorities about the incident, prompting her to contact emergency services and police. The survivor was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Details of the Shooting

A source in law enforcement said that the gunman was quickly detained by military personnel at the scene, though no one has been allowed to approach him since. Investigators are considering several possible motives, including the possibility of hazing or non-statutory relations within the unit, a persistent problem in some Russian conscript formations.

Defense Ministry’s Official Statement

Later in the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the incident took place during a night shift at an observation post. The ministry stated that the conscript violated firearm handling rules, which led to the fatal shooting of a contract serviceman.

“While performing his assigned duty at the observation post, the soldier violated safety procedures and fatally wounded a contract serviceman,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported that the shooter subsequently took his own life. A criminal investigation has been launched, and military investigators are conducting on-site examinations and forensic procedures.

Investigation Underway

Russian military and law enforcement authorities are working to determine the full circumstances and motives behind the tragedy. Officials have not yet released the names of those involved pending notification of their families.

The Naro-Fominsk district, located southwest of Moscow, hosts several major Russian military formations and training centers. Similar incidents involving conscripted soldiers have raised concerns in the past about discipline, mental health, and stress levels among young servicemen.