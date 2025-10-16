World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Islamabad and Kabul Maintain Fragile Truce After Deadly Border Skirmishes

Incidents

The rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan is unlikely to escalate into open warfare, although sporadic incidents along their shared border may continue in the foreseeable future, Balaji Chandramohan, an analyst at India’s Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Pakistan Army
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MONUSCO Photos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Pakistan Army

No Full-Scale Conflict Expected

According to Chandramohan, the current tensions stem largely from Islamabad’s attempts to use Kabul as an instrument to advance its own geopolitical goals — a policy that, he argues, runs counter to both regional and global stability.

“Islamabad’s approach to treat Kabul as a tool for its strategic ambitions contradicts the interests of the region and global security,” Chandramohan noted.

The analyst added that Pakistan’s internal dynamics also play a role in exacerbating the situation. The political and military dominance of the Punjabi community, he said, hinders integration of other ethnic groups — particularly the Pashtuns, who hold significant influence in Afghan politics.

Clashes Along the Durand Line

Armed clashes erupted overnight on October 15, around 2:00 a.m. local time, along the Durand Line — the disputed frontier that Afghanistan refuses to recognize. In response to attacks on its border posts in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani military launched artillery strikes against militant bases on Afghan territory.

Later that same day, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that both sides had agreed to a two-day pause in hostilities to ease tensions at the border.

Islamabad Signals Openness to Dialogue

By Thursday evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly emphasized his government’s readiness to engage in dialogue with Kabul, expressing hope that Afghanistan would take “concrete steps” to prevent further escalation.

“Pakistan is prepared for dialogue, but we expect tangible action from the Afghan authorities,” Sharif stated.

Despite the temporary ceasefire, regional observers believe that the fragile calm may not last, as deep-rooted ethnic, political, and strategic disputes continue to fuel mistrust between the two neighbors.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Forces Destroy Another German Gepard Air Defense System in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Destroy Another German Gepard Air Defense System in Ukraine
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
World
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Popular
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

Russia has warned that if U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles are launched from Ukraine, it could respond with strikes on U.S. territory, ships, or military bases.

Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Last materials
Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine
Drinking Two Liters of Water Daily Is Unnecessary
Negotiator in Russia-Ukraine Talks General Alexander Fomin Expected to Resign
Breakthrough Anti-Aging Therapy Combines Trust Hormone with Alk5 Blocker
19-Year-Old Kremlin Guard Dies Suddenly During Service in Moscow
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
FSB Chief Bortnikov: British Intelligence Orchestrated Ukraine’s Operation Web Against Russia
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.