Russian Forces Destroy Another German Gepard Air Defense System in Ukraine

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost one of the key components of their air defense network — a German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun — in the special military operation zone, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rainer Lippert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
According to the Defense Ministry, the Gepard system was destroyed by the Sever (North) group operating in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The exact location of the strike was not disclosed. In addition to the Gepard, Ukrainian forces reportedly lost ten vehicles and two artillery pieces during the same engagement.

The tracked Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun was developed and produced in Germany in the 1970s. Although the Bundeswehr deemed the system outdated and began phasing it out, remaining units were transferred to Ukraine after the start of the special military operation. Ukrainian troops have used the Gepard systems mainly in rear areas as part of their air defense network, relying on them to repel attacks by Russian “Geran” drones.

Sixth Gepard Destroyed Since Conflict Began

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, this marks the sixth German Gepard system destroyed by Russian forces since the beginning of the special military operation. Earlier reports also noted that Ukrainian troops had lost a rare and advanced American-made AN/TPQ-50 radar station, nicknamed “the ears” of the Ukrainian army.

