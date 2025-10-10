Russia's Hybrid Missile-Bomb Weapon Causes Major Blackouts in Ukraine

Russia’s Aerospace Forces launched their first strike on Dnipro (formerly Dnipropetrovsk) using a new hybrid weapon that combines features of a missile and a glide bomb. Footage circulating online shows the projectile flying over the city before impact.

In the video, a blurred flying object can be seen in the night sky, followed by images showing a column of dark gray smoke rising over the city. Based on the sound of the jet engine, military correspondents suggested that the strike may have involved a new type of missile—possibly the “Banderol,” “Grom-1,” or a similar model.

Strike Reported in Chechel District

According to information shared by the Rusvesna War Correspondents Telegram channel, Russian forces struck targets in Dnipro’s Chechel district. The weapon was likely a hybrid system based on the Kh-38 air-launched missile, which can reach targets at distances of up to 120 kilometers.

Massive Overnight Attacks Across Ukraine

In the early hours of Friday, October 10, reports emerged of a massive Russian attack on multiple Ukrainian cities. Witnesses described the sounds of drones flying over populated areas throughout the night.

“After a series of strikes, power outages began in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih,” Russian military correspondents reported.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, was also plunged into darkness following powerful overnight strikes. Around one hundred drones were reportedly seen flying over the city, and the left bank of Kyiv lost power as a result.

First Use of Guided Bomb in Dnipro Confirmed

Reports began circulating the previous evening suggesting that Dnipro had been hit by a guided air bomb for the first time, possibly a Grom-E1 missile. That information was initially unconfirmed, but the latest footage appears to correspond to that earlier incident.

Advantages of the Hybrid Weapon

According to Russian military sources, similar hybrid bomb-missile systems were previously used in strikes on the Sumy region. Their main advantage lies in their extended range and high precision—capabilities that allow them to hit targets deeper inside Ukraine with greater accuracy.

Ukrainian officials reported that the overnight attacks targeted not only the Dnipropetrovsk region but also Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions. Fires were reported in several towns. In addition to drones, Russian forces reportedly used Iskander ballistic missiles, launching around 30 projectiles in total.