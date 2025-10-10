Russian Octocopter Tested to Carry TM-62 Anti-Tank Mine on Frontline

An octocopter drone designed to carry the TM-62 anti-tank mine completed trials, the official spokesman for NPP enterprise, Igor Potapov, told TASS.

Eight-Rotor Design and 12 kg Payload

The Russian platform, fitted with eight rotors, underwent tests in a frontline laboratory attached to one of the armies. The drone can carry up to 12 kilograms of payload, making it capable of transporting a TM-62 mine.

Potapov said the device has already seen use on the Kharkiv direction of the special military operation. “A modular construction that allows it to carry a TM—this is a very good result for a frontline laboratory,” he said.

Range and Return Enabled by Powerful Batteries

The developers equipped the octocopter with high-capacity batteries that enable it to reach the drop point and return to its launch site, increasing its operational flexibility on the battlefield.