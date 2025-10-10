Massive Russian Strike Devastates Ukraine’s Power Grid, Causes Widespread Blackouts

Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone attack on October 10, crippling Ukraine’s power infrastructure and leaving parts of Kyiv and several regions without electricity. Fires broke out in several cities as explosions hit key energy sites, according to reports from both Ukrainian officials and Russian military correspondents.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset Strikes on energy infrastructure

Major Power Plants Damaged Across Ukraine

The strikes disabled several major hydroelectric and thermal power plants, plunging cities into darkness and disrupting essential services. In Kyiv, parts of the city lost electricity, metro lines operated on limited schedules, and water supply was unstable. The Dnipro Hydroelectric Station was temporarily closed to road traffic, while the city of Poltava also reported complete power outages.

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported that the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant sustained a missile strike, publishing photos showing moderate damage. The channel Military Informant noted that additional attacks would be required to completely disable the facility.

Other confirmed hits included the Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, and Middle Dnipro hydroelectric stations, as well as the Dnipro TPP, Kyiv CHP-5 and CHP-6, and the Kryvyi Rih TPP. Analysts also suspect damage to the Kanev HPP in Cherkasy Region.

“Ukraine’s energy system, subjected to an unprecedented strike, is balancing on the edge of collapse.” — WarGonzo Telegram Channel

Widespread Blackouts and Official Reactions

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy announced that restoration efforts would begin only when conditions are deemed safe. Train schedules across the country were disrupted, and schools in Kyiv moved to emergency schedules. Emergency blackouts were reported in ten regions nationwide.

DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko told El País that Russia would not succeed in completely disabling Ukraine’s power grid:

“This time Russia will not be able to plunge Ukraine into darkness. They can make our lives very hard, but they will not destroy our energy system. We will survive the next winter, just as we survived the previous ones.”

Over 450 Drones and Dozens of Missiles Used

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched more than 450 drones and over 30 missiles across the country. Strikes targeted regions including Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk. Massive outages were reported on Kyiv’s left bank and in several other areas.

Zelensky urged Ukraine’s Western allies to respond with concrete action: