World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Massive Russian Strike Devastates Ukraine’s Power Grid, Causes Widespread Blackouts

Incidents

Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone attack on October 10, crippling Ukraine’s power infrastructure and leaving parts of Kyiv and several regions without electricity. Fires broke out in several cities as explosions hit key energy sites, according to reports from both Ukrainian officials and Russian military correspondents.

Strikes on energy infrastructure
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset
Strikes on energy infrastructure

Major Power Plants Damaged Across Ukraine

The strikes disabled several major hydroelectric and thermal power plants, plunging cities into darkness and disrupting essential services. In Kyiv, parts of the city lost electricity, metro lines operated on limited schedules, and water supply was unstable. The Dnipro Hydroelectric Station was temporarily closed to road traffic, while the city of Poltava also reported complete power outages.

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported that the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant sustained a missile strike, publishing photos showing moderate damage. The channel Military Informant noted that additional attacks would be required to completely disable the facility.

Other confirmed hits included the Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, and Middle Dnipro hydroelectric stations, as well as the Dnipro TPP, Kyiv CHP-5 and CHP-6, and the Kryvyi Rih TPP. Analysts also suspect damage to the Kanev HPP in Cherkasy Region.

“Ukraine’s energy system, subjected to an unprecedented strike, is balancing on the edge of collapse.”

— WarGonzo Telegram Channel

Widespread Blackouts and Official Reactions

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy announced that restoration efforts would begin only when conditions are deemed safe. Train schedules across the country were disrupted, and schools in Kyiv moved to emergency schedules. Emergency blackouts were reported in ten regions nationwide.

DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko told El País that Russia would not succeed in completely disabling Ukraine’s power grid:

“This time Russia will not be able to plunge Ukraine into darkness. They can make our lives very hard, but they will not destroy our energy system. We will survive the next winter, just as we survived the previous ones.”

Over 450 Drones and Dozens of Missiles Used

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched more than 450 drones and over 30 missiles across the country. Strikes targeted regions including Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk. Massive outages were reported on Kyiv’s left bank and in several other areas.

Zelensky urged Ukraine’s Western allies to respond with concrete action:

“We need not empty words but decisive actions — from the US, Europe, and the G7 — in supplying air defense and tightening sanctions.”

— Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia’s Gold Advantage: Rising Global Prices Amid Sanctions
Europe
Russia’s Gold Advantage: Rising Global Prices Amid Sanctions
Eagle Knocks Down FPV Drone in Dagestan After Mistaking It for Prey
Society
Eagle Knocks Down FPV Drone in Dagestan After Mistaking It for Prey
Popular
Russia Shoots Down Ukraine’s Flamingo Cruise Missile Flying at 600 km/h

Russian forces reportedly shot down Ukraine’s newly unveiled Flamingo cruise missile, according to military sources on Telegram.

Russia Shoots Down Ukraine’s Flamingo Cruise Missile Flying at 600 km/h
Perspective on The Next American Civil War
Perspective on The Next American Civil War
Ukraine Blows Up Ammonia Pipeline During Retreat in Donetsk Region
Putin Publicly Admits Russian Missiles Caused AZAL Plane Crash
Perspective on The Next American Civil War Guy Somerset Russia’s Gold Advantage: Rising Global Prices Amid Sanctions Lyuba Lulko Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff
Russian Forces Destroy Ukraine’s 'Apocalypse Vehicles' Near Donetsk
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets
Russian Long-Range Weapons Hit Ukrainian Ports and Energy Facilities
Russian Long-Range Weapons Hit Ukrainian Ports and Energy Facilities
Last materials
Massive Russian Strike Devastates Ukraine’s Power Grid, Causes Widespread Blackouts
Perspective on The Next American Civil War
Eagle Knocks Down FPV Drone in Dagestan After Mistaking It for Prey
Moscow Zoo Launches Unique Restroom Complex with Games and Science Displays
Ukraine Blows Up Ammonia Pipeline During Retreat in Donetsk Region
Russia Shoots Down Ukraine’s Flamingo Cruise Missile Flying at 600 km/h
Silver Prices Hit Record High as Global Shortage Deepens
Italian Swimmers Suspended After Duty-Free Theft Incident
New Breath Test Detects Tuberculosis Without Sputum
How Much Coffee Is Safe? Expert Sets Daily Limit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.