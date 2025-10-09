World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine Blows Up Ammonia Pipeline During Retreat in Donetsk Region

Incidents

During their withdrawal, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reportedly blew up a branch of the Tolyatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Rusyn Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic. The accusation was published on the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian artillery
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Pipeline Explosion Aimed to Slow Russian Advance

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the purpose of the detonation was to slow down the offensive operations of the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone. The explosion occurred on October 9 at around 13:05 Moscow time and caused an ammonia leak through the damaged section of the pipeline.

The ministry emphasized that there were no casualties among Russian military personnel as a result of the explosion.

Russian Intelligence Warned of Provocations

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) warned that Ukraine was preparing a high-profile provocation aimed at drawing European countries into an armed confrontation. According to intelligence reports, the plan allegedly involved deploying a sabotage and reconnaissance group composed of individuals posing as Russian and Belarusian special forces operatives into Polish territory.

