Russia Shoots Down Ukraine’s Flamingo Cruise Missile Flying at 600 km/h

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed Ukraine’s newest Flamingo cruise missile for the first time. The information was shared by a military blogger known by the call sign Voivoda on Telegram.

Buk missile launch
Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Владислав Демьяненко, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Buk missile launch

Flamingo Missile Shot Down by Buk System

According to the blogger, the missile was flying at a speed of around 600 kilometers per hour when it was intercepted. He noted that the Flamingo turned out to be an easy target for Russia’s air defense system—the missile was shot down by a Buk surface-to-air complex. However, he warned that if Ukraine begins producing such missiles in large quantities, it could cause difficulties for Russian forces.

“It’s a big piece of hardware; if they start launching more of them, things will get uncomfortable,” he said.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Flamingo’s Origin

The Flamingo missile was announced as Ukraine’s newest development designed to strike deep inside Russian territory. However, several military bloggers have questioned whether such a weapon truly exists. The Dva Mayora channel suggested that the missile could actually be British-made FP-5 projectiles misrepresented as Ukrainian technology.

The exact location of the interception has not been disclosed, and Russia’s Ministry of Defense has not yet issued an official statement confirming the destruction of the Flamingo missile.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers

A Russian military commentator proposed that Moscow could station the long-range “Oreshnik” missile system in Cuba or, alternatively, shorter-range operational-tactical complexes

Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Modi's Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer's India Visit
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
Silver Prices Hit Record High as Global Shortage Deepens
Italian Swimmers Suspended After Duty-Free Theft Incident
New Breath Test Detects Tuberculosis Without Sputum
How Much Coffee Is Safe? Expert Sets Daily Limit
Russia's Gold Advantage: Rising Global Prices Amid Sanctions
Putin Publicly Admits Russian Missiles Caused AZAL Plane Crash
Russian Forces Destroy Ukraine's 'Apocalypse Vehicles' Near Donetsk
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets
Pigeon Sparks Chain-Reaction Car Crash in Khabarovsk, One Injured
Google Faces Asset Freeze in South Africa After Russian Court Order
