Russia Shoots Down Ukraine’s Flamingo Cruise Missile Flying at 600 km/h

The Russian Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed Ukraine’s newest Flamingo cruise missile for the first time. The information was shared by a military blogger known by the call sign Voivoda on Telegram.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Владислав Демьяненко, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Buk missile launch

Flamingo Missile Shot Down by Buk System

According to the blogger, the missile was flying at a speed of around 600 kilometers per hour when it was intercepted. He noted that the Flamingo turned out to be an easy target for Russia’s air defense system—the missile was shot down by a Buk surface-to-air complex. However, he warned that if Ukraine begins producing such missiles in large quantities, it could cause difficulties for Russian forces.

“It’s a big piece of hardware; if they start launching more of them, things will get uncomfortable,” he said.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Flamingo’s Origin

The Flamingo missile was announced as Ukraine’s newest development designed to strike deep inside Russian territory. However, several military bloggers have questioned whether such a weapon truly exists. The Dva Mayora channel suggested that the missile could actually be British-made FP-5 projectiles misrepresented as Ukrainian technology.

The exact location of the interception has not been disclosed, and Russia’s Ministry of Defense has not yet issued an official statement confirming the destruction of the Flamingo missile.