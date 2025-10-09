The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) unsuccessfully attempted to deploy Senator armored vehicles—nicknamed “vehicles of the apocalypse”—in the zone of the special military operation. Two of these vehicles were destroyed by Russian troops.

Two Senator Armored Vehicles Eliminated

According to the ministry’s daily update, the armored vehicles were destroyed by soldiers of the South grouping. The report does not specify which weapon systems were used to destroy the vehicles. On the same front, Ukrainian forces reportedly lost up to 205 personnel, one tank, and eight pickup trucks.

Specifications of the Senator Armored Vehicle

The Senator is a multi-purpose armored vehicle capable of reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour. In addition to its crew, it can transport up to eight heavily armed soldiers. The vehicle’s armor is designed to withstand hits from 7.62 mm rounds, and one of its key functions is the safe transport of high-ranking officials and VIPs.

'Vehicles of the Apocalypse' Fail to Turn the Tide

Despite its reputation for durability and protection, the Senator has proven ineffective against Russian firepower, according to the defense ministry. The failure of these armored vehicles marks another setback for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have recently suffered heavy losses across several sectors of the front line.