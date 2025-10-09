World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Pigeon Sparks Chain-Reaction Car Crash in Khabarovsk, One Injured

Incidents

A massive road accident involving five vehicles occurred in the center of Khabarovsk after a driver swerved to avoid a pigeon. The incident, which left one person injured, was captured on video and published by the Amur Mash Telegram channel.

According to the footage, a Nissan Pathfinder was driving along a city road when it suddenly turned sharply to the right, jumped over the curb, and crashed into a roadside pole. The driver reportedly made the maneuver to avoid hitting a pigeon that flew unexpectedly into the vehicle’s path.

The accident caused damage to five cars in total. One person was injured in the collision and later diagnosed with a broken leg. Despite the scale of the crash, no fatalities were reported.

The Pigeon Escaped Unharmed

Journalists noted that the pigeon itself miraculously survived the incident without injuries. The unusual cause of the crash quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing disbelief that a single bird could trigger such extensive damage.

Authorities are investigating the details of the incident and assessing the total material damage caused by the chain-reaction collision in downtown Khabarovsk.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
