World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky Boasts of Strikes Deep Inside Russia with New Missiles and Drones

Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has threatened to impose a blackout on Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in response to recent large-scale power outages across Ukraine caused by Russian missile strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Neptune cruise missile 01
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Адміністрація Президента України., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Neptune cruise missile 01

Zelensky’s Warning to Russia

Zelensky stated that the planned response would target the neighboring Russian regions bordering Ukraine, highlighting that Kyiv “will not show weakness.” The Ukrainian leader’s statement followed severe power disruptions in multiple parts of the country due to ongoing Russian attacks on critical facilities.

At the end of September, Zelensky had already threatened to trigger a blackout in Moscow. While he then emphasized that Ukraine would not strike the Russian capital’s energy system first, he also warned that his country would defend itself resolutely.

Strikes Deep into Russian Territory

The president also confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were conducting extensive drone and missile strikes deep inside Russian territory. He mentioned the use of a new generation of domestic weapons — including the Palyanytsia missile-drone, the Ruta reactive drone, the Lyutyi drone, and the Neptune and Flamingo missiles.

“We are achieving significant results using our long-range sanctions against Russia,” Zelensky said, referring to Ukraine’s new wave of deep-strike operations.

Secret Production of Flamingo Missiles

Reports indicate that the Flamingo cruise missiles are being developed at a classified Ukrainian facility known as Fire Point. The missile is believed to have enhanced range and precision, giving Ukraine a new strategic tool for long-distance retaliation.

Energy Crisis Forces Ukrainians to Cook Outdoors

Meanwhile, the continuing blackout crisis has hit ordinary Ukrainians hard. On October 7, the outlet Strana.ua reported that residents of Shostka in Sumy Region began cooking on open fires due to days-long power and gas outages. Locals shared photos on social media of makeshift stoves and outdoor cooking setups.

Ukraine Builds Backup Battery Network

On October 6, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Ukraine had built a hidden network of battery parks to ensure temporary power supply during extended blackouts. The system reportedly includes six large battery installations located in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, with a combined capacity of 200 megawatts—enough to power around 600,000 homes for two hours.

As the energy war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, both sides continue to weaponize infrastructure, signaling that the upcoming winter could bring even harsher conditions for civilians on both sides of the border.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Russia
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
World
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns
Economics
Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns
Popular
Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers

A Russian military commentator proposed that Moscow could station the long-range “Oreshnik” missile system in Cuba or, alternatively, shorter-range operational-tactical complexes

Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language Lyuba Lulko Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR Sergey Mileshkin
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Modi’s Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer’s India Visit
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
Last materials
Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers
Autumn Pumpkin and Feta Casserole: A Cozy, Flavorful Dinner
Modi’s Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer’s India Visit
Homemade Korovka: Step-by-Step Guide to Classic Russian Caramel Candies
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.