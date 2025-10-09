The Armed Forces of Russia have carried out a coordinated strike targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Российская ракета

The strike was conducted using a combination of long-range weapons — operational-tactical aviation, drones, missiles, and artillery. The ministry stated that the operation successfully hit a series of high-priority targets deep within Ukrainian territory.

According to the Defense Ministry, the main targets included Ukrainian ports, energy infrastructure, and fuel depots used to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The attack aimed to disrupt logistics and limit Ukraine’s operational capabilities.

FAB-3000 Bomb Strike Caught on Video

Earlier, a video appeared online showing the moment a three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bomb struck Ukrainian positions. The footage captured the bomb’s descent onto a wooded area, followed by a massive explosion and a rising column of smoke and fire. The impact reportedly occurred near Kupyansk.

“The strike targeted infrastructure used to support Ukraine’s military logistics and energy supply,” the Defense Ministry’s statement read.