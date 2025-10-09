World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Long-Range Weapons Hit Ukrainian Ports and Energy Facilities

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Russia have carried out a coordinated strike targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Российская ракета
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Российская ракета

The strike was conducted using a combination of long-range weapons — operational-tactical aviation, drones, missiles, and artillery. The ministry stated that the operation successfully hit a series of high-priority targets deep within Ukrainian territory.

According to the Defense Ministry, the main targets included Ukrainian ports, energy infrastructure, and fuel depots used to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The attack aimed to disrupt logistics and limit Ukraine’s operational capabilities.

FAB-3000 Bomb Strike Caught on Video

Earlier, a video appeared online showing the moment a three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bomb struck Ukrainian positions. The footage captured the bomb’s descent onto a wooded area, followed by a massive explosion and a rising column of smoke and fire. The impact reportedly occurred near Kupyansk.

“The strike targeted infrastructure used to support Ukraine’s military logistics and energy supply,” the Defense Ministry’s statement read.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
World
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Popular
Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers

A Russian military commentator proposed that Moscow could station the long-range “Oreshnik” missile system in Cuba or, alternatively, shorter-range operational-tactical complexes

Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language Lyuba Lulko Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR Sergey Mileshkin
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Modi’s Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer’s India Visit
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
Last materials
Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers
Autumn Pumpkin and Feta Casserole: A Cozy, Flavorful Dinner
Modi’s Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer’s India Visit
Homemade Korovka: Step-by-Step Guide to Classic Russian Caramel Candies
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.