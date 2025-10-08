A fighter of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade within Russia’s Vostok group, known by his call sign Mio, engaged in a close-quarters battle against five Ukrainian servicemen and emerged victorious. The dramatic confrontation, filmed during the fighting for Novohryhorivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), was published by the Telegram channel “Voin DV”.

One Soldier Versus Five

The footage shows Mio throwing a grenade into a building occupied by Ukrainian forces, then opening fire with an assault rifle. His shots eliminate two opponents almost instantly. Afterward, the Russian soldier takes cover in a cellar and ambushes the retreating Ukrainian troops, finishing the engagement with a drone strike that drops ordnance on the wounded.

“Coordinated teamwork between the assault fighter and the drone operators played a decisive role in the skirmish. And, of course, the iron composure and refined combat skills of the warrior from Primorye — an Amur native — made the difference,”

— post author on Telegram channel Voin DV

Heroism Captured on Video

The brief but intense video clip has drawn widespread attention on Russian military Telegram channels, with many users praising the soldier’s discipline and tactical precision. The combination of ground maneuver and aerial reconnaissance highlighted the increasingly integrated battlefield tactics employed by Russian forces in the Donetsk direction.

Background on the Vostok Group

The Vostok group operates as part of Russia’s ongoing military campaign in eastern Ukraine, engaging in coordinated assaults across multiple sectors. Units within the group are frequently involved in frontline operations around Donetsk, with the 60th Brigade recognized for its active role in urban combat zones such as Novohryhorivka.