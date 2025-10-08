Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson

Russian forces launched an Iskander operational-tactical missile strike on a Ukrainian drone assembly facility located in Kherson, which is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). The moment of impact was captured on video and published by the Telegram channel Izanka.

Video Captures Moment of the Strike

The footage circulating online shows a missile hitting an industrial building, followed by a powerful explosion. Thick plumes of smoke and fire rise from the roof, while heavy gray clouds pour out through the windows of the damaged structure.

Target Identified by Russian Forces

According to military blogger Boris Rozhin, who shared details on his Telegram channel, the target was located by fighters of the Dnepr troop grouping. The facility was situated within the grounds of an industrial enterprise in the Korabelny District of Kherson.

“The strike precisely hit the workshop used for assembling unmanned aerial vehicles,” Rozhin reported.

Iskander System in the Conflict

The Iskander missile complex is one of Russia’s primary precision-strike systems, capable of delivering high-accuracy hits on fortified targets and critical military infrastructure. It has been used extensively during the ongoing conflict to target command centers, depots, and Ukrainian defense facilities.

The latest strike underscores the ongoing focus of Russian forces on dismantling Ukraine’s drone production and logistics capabilities, which have been crucial to Kyiv’s battlefield operations.