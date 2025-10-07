Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant

The first photograph taken after the attempted Ukrainian attack on the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant in Russia’s Voronezh region has surfaced online. The image was published by Rodion Miroshnik, Special Envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Telegram.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Luiscarlosrubino, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Cooling towers

The photo shows the tower-like evaporative cooling structure of operating power unit No. 6, where a Ukrainian drone — reportedly suppressed by electronic warfare systems — crashed and detonated. According to the picture, serious consequences were avoided: the structure remains intact, though traces of soot are visible at the impact site.

Russian Authorities Confirm No Damage or Injuries

The state operator Rosenergoatom confirmed that there were no casualties or structural damage as a result of the attack. Russian officials described the incident as another reckless attempt by Ukrainian forces to target critical civilian infrastructure.

A Legacy of Soviet Nuclear Engineering

Commissioned in 1964, the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant is among the earliest industrial nuclear power facilities built in the Soviet Union. Located about 3.5 kilometers from the city of Novovoronezh, it operates seven power units and continues to serve as a major component of Russia’s energy system.

Continued Attacks Near Other Nuclear Sites

On October 6, reports also emerged of renewed shelling near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, with one projectile landing close to a fire station located just 1.2 kilometers from the plant’s perimeter. At the time of the attack, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were present at the site.

“The photo proves once again how close the Ukrainian military came to causing a potential disaster,” Russian media quoted Miroshnik as saying. “Fortunately, the nuclear facility remains safe.”