World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant

Incidents

The first photograph taken after the attempted Ukrainian attack on the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant in Russia’s Voronezh region has surfaced online. The image was published by Rodion Miroshnik, Special Envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Telegram.

Cooling towers
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Luiscarlosrubino, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Cooling towers

The photo shows the tower-like evaporative cooling structure of operating power unit No. 6, where a Ukrainian drone — reportedly suppressed by electronic warfare systems — crashed and detonated. According to the picture, serious consequences were avoided: the structure remains intact, though traces of soot are visible at the impact site.

Russian Authorities Confirm No Damage or Injuries

The state operator Rosenergoatom confirmed that there were no casualties or structural damage as a result of the attack. Russian officials described the incident as another reckless attempt by Ukrainian forces to target critical civilian infrastructure.

A Legacy of Soviet Nuclear Engineering

Commissioned in 1964, the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant is among the earliest industrial nuclear power facilities built in the Soviet Union. Located about 3.5 kilometers from the city of Novovoronezh, it operates seven power units and continues to serve as a major component of Russia’s energy system.

Continued Attacks Near Other Nuclear Sites

On October 6, reports also emerged of renewed shelling near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, with one projectile landing close to a fire station located just 1.2 kilometers from the plant’s perimeter. At the time of the attack, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were present at the site.

“The photo proves once again how close the Ukrainian military came to causing a potential disaster,” Russian media quoted Miroshnik as saying. “Fortunately, the nuclear facility remains safe.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Bright Green Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon Approaches Earth
Science
Bright Green Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon Approaches Earth
Angela Merkel: Poland and the Baltic States Blocked Peace Talks with Russia in 2021
World
Angela Merkel: Poland and the Baltic States Blocked Peace Talks with Russia in 2021
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
World
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Popular
'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has revealed a colossal lithium resource buried deep beneath southwest Arkansas — potentially between 5 and 19 million tons — a discovery that could reshape America’s energy independence and electric vehicle supply chain

'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow
Angela Merkel: Poland and the Baltic States Blocked Peace Talks with Russia in 2021
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered Guy Somerset Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown Lyuba Lulko Trump Declares the USA is at War with Venezuelan Drug Cartels Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Arestovych Reveals Istanbul Peace Talks Details and Criticizes Boris Johnson’s Role
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Last materials
Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
From Wood to Vanilla: Best Perfume Choices for Autumn 2025
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Swims in Restricted Kazakh Lakes
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
North Korean IT Company Reportedly Launches in Russia's Vladivostok
Muslim Couriers in Russia Must Now Follow Halal and Haram Rules
Jaguar Land Rover Secures Discovery Name in Russia Despite Business Exit
India Tests Nuclear-Capable AGNI-Prime Missile from Secret Railway Launcher
Former Miss Russia Calls 2025 Pageant Winner’s Victory a Disgrace
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.