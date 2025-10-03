Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the city of Berezniki in the Perm region, located about 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The city is home to the Azot chemical plant, which temporarily suspended operations during the overnight strike, regional authorities confirmed.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Azerelia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ukrainian UAV Shark

Azot Plant Forced to Halt Operations

Perm Governor Dmitry Makhonin stated that the Azot plant, part of the Uralkhim group, briefly interrupted its technological cycle during the drone attack. He stressed that operations have since been restored and that there is no threat to the region’s environmental safety or public health. Russia’s Emergency Ministry in the Perm region reported that no special chemical, radiological, or biological response forces were required.

“At the Azot plant, there was a short-term stoppage of the technological cycle. The facility is now operating normally, and there is no risk to the environment or the population,” — Dmitry Makhonin, Governor of the Perm region.

According to Uralkhim, the Azot plant is Russia’s only producer of higher aliphatic amines, sodium nitrate, and crystalline sodium nitrite. It also manufactures liquid ammonia, ammonium nitrate, nitric acid, urea, and other nitrogen-based compounds.

Residential Building Damaged

One of the drones damaged a two-apartment residential building on Bolshevistskaya Street, forcing residents to be relocated to temporary housing. Governor Makhonin confirmed that no casualties occurred and compensation is being arranged for lost property. Local mayor Aleksei Kazachenko added that the house was cordoned off and specialists are assessing damage under police supervision.

“Fortunately, there are no victims. Residents of the damaged home have been provided temporary accommodation, and compensation measures are underway,” — Governor Dmitry Makhonin.

Images circulated online show a residential home engulfed in flames, with fire crews on site.

Wider Drone Offensive Across Russia

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that in addition to the Berezniki strike, Ukrainian drones were intercepted across multiple regions overnight on October 3. Four UAVs were downed over Voronezh region, three each over Belgorod and Crimea, and one over Kursk. Another nine drones were shot down above the Black Sea. In total, Russia reported neutralizing more than 20 Ukrainian drones during the overnight offensive.

The coordinated UAV strikes highlight Kyiv’s growing ability to project force deep into Russian territory, targeting both military and industrial sites. While Berezniki’s Azot facility has resumed operations, the incident underscores vulnerabilities in Russia’s critical infrastructure far from the front lines.