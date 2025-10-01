The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an Iskander-M missile strike destroyed 100 Ukrainian “Lyutyi” drones, 20 trucks, and dozens of personnel near Chernihiv.

The strike was carried out near the settlement of Lavy, east of Chernihiv. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack targeted a location where Ukrainian forces were preparing long-range drones for launch and housing transport trucks. The strike destroyed 20 trucks and 100 drones, triggering a massive fire as drones detonated on impact.

Officials stated that around 60 Ukrainian military personnel, including drone operators, technicians, and truck drivers, were killed in the strike. Footage of the Iskander-M attack was released by the Russian Army, showing the destruction of the site and the resulting explosions.

The Ministry also noted that strikes continued against trucks transporting drones along a highway. A direct hit by a Geran-2 drone caused five Ukrainian trucks loaded with drones to catch fire, further reducing the Ukrainian drone fleet.

Capabilities of Lyutyi Drones

Military historian and air defense expert Yuriy Knutov explained the key features of the “Lyutyi” and “Bober” drones used by Ukraine against Russian targets. These kamikaze drones typically fly at altitudes of 50–100 meters, making them difficult to intercept. Their routes are pre-programmed, with limited GPS satellite communication only at checkpoints to confirm trajectory accuracy.

“The ‘Lyutyi’ and ‘Bober’ drones used by Ukraine fly at very low altitudes. They are pre-programmed for their routes and only connect to satellites at specific points to adjust navigation,” noted Knutov.

The destruction of a large number of drones and trucks represents a significant blow to Ukraine’s capability to conduct long-range drone strikes on Russian territory. The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that continued operations against Ukrainian logistics and drone infrastructure would remain a priority.