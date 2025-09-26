World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

18 Freight Cars Derail and Catch Fire After Truck Ignores Red Signal in Smolensk

Incidents

In Russia’s Smolensk region, a freight train derailed and burst into flames after colliding with a heavy truck that drove onto a railway crossing against a red light, killing the driver and disrupting passenger services to Belarus.

The accident occurred between the stations of Rudnya and Golynki at 7:26 a.m., according to the Moscow Railway. Police reported that the truck driver entered the crossing despite a prohibiting signal. He did not survive the crash.

The locomotive crew applied emergency braking, but the short distance made impact unavoidable. Both the driver and his assistant sustained moderate injuries but refused hospitalization.

The collision caused 18 railcars, including tankers with gasoline and wagons loaded with timber, to derail. Six cars carrying flammable materials caught fire. Two firefighters were injured while containing the blaze, bringing the total number of injured to four. All victims received medical assistance at the scene.

Massive Blaze Engulfs Fuel Tankers and Timber

According to official data, 16 cars overturned and ignited, including 12 gasoline tankers and four timber wagons. The blaze was so powerful that it was captured in dramatic videos circulating online. Fire crews deployed three firefighting trains and four recovery trains, with over 100 personnel working at the site.

Russia-Belarus Passenger Services Cancelled

The derailment halted train services along the route. Four suburban trains were cancelled — two from Smolensk to Zaozhe in Belarus and two on the return leg. Authorities continue to work on clearing the wreckage and restoring operations.

“The accident was caused by a truck driver violating the red light at the crossing,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
