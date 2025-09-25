World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian Drone Hits Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

A Ukrainian drone belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) exploded on the premises of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported on his Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Azerelia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
“Today, a Ukrainian drone attempted to attack Kursk NPP-2 in the city of Kurchatov. As a result of the drone’s crash, it struck one of the buildings on the construction site,” Khinshtein wrote.

The building suffered shrapnel damage, but authorities report no risk of fire. The nuclear power plant continues to operate in normal mode, and there were no casualties from the attempted attack.

Earlier, it was reported that a Ukrainian UAV struck the operational third reactor block of the Smolensk NPP. Several windows of auxiliary facilities, including the start-up reserve boiler room and cooling station, were broken as a result of the strike.

