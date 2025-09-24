World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Video Shows Ukrainian Magura V5 Sea Drone Exploding off Novorossiysk

Incidents

Footage has emerged showing the explosion of a Ukrainian Magura V5 sea drone off Novorossiysk. The video, published by Mash Telegram channel, shows a massive fireball as the drone detonates against the backdrop of the city’s high-rise buildings.

Magura V5 Drone Details

The Magura V5 drone is estimated to cost around 273,000 USD, or roughly 22.9 million rubles as of September 24, 2025. Manufactured in Ukraine, these drones are designed to target ships and coastal infrastructure, with an operational range of up to 800 kilometers.

Damage and Casualties

The drone strike on the center of Novorossiysk on September 24 caused damage to multiple apartment buildings as well as the Novorossiysk Hotel. Seven people were injured, and two fatalities were reported, including a child whose age has not been disclosed.

UAV Payload and Impact

Earlier reports indicated that the Ukrainian air drones involved in the attack were equipped with one-centimeter steel balls. Footage from nearby residential complexes shows walls, doors, and furniture pierced by these projectiles.

The attack highlights the growing use of precision and semi-precision unmanned systems in maritime and urban targeting, raising concerns about civilian safety in conflict zones.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
