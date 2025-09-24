Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Caspian Pipeline Consortium Office in Novorossiysk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the office of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in central Novorossiysk, injuring two employees, according to TASS. Both victims sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by bibikoff, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The view of Novorossiysk

The company reported that one of the injured employees suffered gunshot-like shrapnel wounds, suggesting the presence of fragmentation elements in the warhead of the attacking drones. The administrative office has suspended operations, and staff were evacuated for safety.

The strike came amid a broader Ukrainian assault on the city center, including the use of unmanned sea drones. The attack took place on Wednesday, September 24. Preliminary reports indicated that three people were injured, while two others could not be saved.

The area near the Novorossiysk Hotel was heavily affected. Five residential buildings, including several apartment blocks, were damaged alongside the hotel facility. Emergency services responded quickly, but significant structural damage was reported.

The attack underscores the increasing use of Ukrainian drones — both aerial and naval — to target infrastructure deep inside Russian territory. Strikes on energy facilities such as the Caspian Pipeline Consortium raise concerns over regional energy security and civilian safety in major port cities like Novorossiysk.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is one of the largest and most strategically important energy infrastructure projects linking Central Asia with global markets. Established in the 1990s, the consortium operates a 1,500-kilometer pipeline that transports crude oil from western Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field through Russia to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

What makes CPC unique is its multinational ownership structure: it is a joint venture between the Russian government, the government of Kazakhstan, and major international energy companies such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Lukoil. This blend of state and corporate stakeholders has turned CPC into both a commercial lifeline and a geopolitical lever.

The pipeline plays a critical role in global oil supply, carrying more than a million barrels of crude per day at full capacity. It is vital for Kazakhstan, whose economy depends heavily on energy exports, and significant for Russia, which collects transit fees and maintains strategic influence over the route. At the same time, disruptions or shutdowns of CPC operations have previously rattled global energy markets, highlighting its international importance.

For energy security in Europe and beyond, the CPC remains a key artery — balancing cooperation and competition among its diverse partners while underscoring the continuing geopolitical weight of energy transit corridors in Eurasia.