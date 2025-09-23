World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine Deploys 'Terrorist Balloons' in Large Drone Attack on Russian Regions

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine used balloons in attacks on Russian regions during the past evening and night, two sources close to the Russian Ministry of Defense and flight data confirmed to RBC.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Balloon Attacks Unprecedented in Scale

One source emphasized that previous mass balloon attacks had not been recorded.

“There were indeed many balloons, and they were not precise,” he said, noting that they were not used for targeted strikes. The purpose of the balloons — whether carrying explosives or designed to distract Russian air defense systems — was not specified.

Experts note that balloons can be more dangerous than drones, potentially serving as decoys for PVO or being equipped with communication systems to guide drones or conduct reconnaissance.

Small Balloons Pose High Risks

Military expert Anatoly Matviychuk previously noted that small balloons can be more dangerous than drones due to their high payload capacity. “I estimate that a single balloon could carry five or six 82-mm mines — a lot and very dangerous. Plus, the balloons contain almost no metal parts, minimizing radar reflection. This is exactly what the UAF counted on,” he said.

Historical Use of Balloons in Ukrainian Attacks

Earlier, in late August, the AFU used meteorological balloons with explosives in an attack on the Lipetsk region, launching three such balloons with warheads. In early January, a so-called terrorist balloon appeared over the Kursk region, capable of carrying multiple mines while also conducting reconnaissance. Russian air defense systems intercepted the object. Last year, small balloons were also shot down over Belgorod region.

Ukrainian small balloons, dubbed “terrorist balloons,” can carry larger payloads than UAVs — potentially up to six 82-mm mines — and are disguised as weather balloons. In July, Ukraine reported that Russian forces also began using balloons equipped with corner radar reflectors to drift with air currents and create false targets for air defenses.

Overnight Drone Interceptions

On the night of Tuesday, September 23, Russian air defenses destroyed 69 drones over various regions. According to the Ministry of Defense, ten regions were attacked, including Moscow region, Crimea, Saratov, Samara, and border areas. No damage or casualties among Russian citizens were reported. In the Moscow area alone, dozens of drones were launched beginning Monday evening; by morning, 41 drones approaching the capital had been shot down, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

