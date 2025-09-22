World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Deadly Attack in Crimea: Three Killed and Sixteen Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike

Incidents

On the evening of Sunday, September 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a strike on the southern part of Crimea. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, drones armed with high-explosive charges targeted civilian facilities in the resort area of the peninsula.

Ukrainian UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
“At about 19:30 Moscow time, in a resort zone of the Republic of Crimea where there are no military installations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a terrorist strike using UAVs equipped with high-explosive charges,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

Casualties and Damage in Foros

According to the latest reports, three people were killed and sixteen injured in the attack. The Federal Medical-Biological Agency confirmed that twelve of the injured required hospitalization, with four in serious condition. No children were among the hospitalized.

Several facilities at the Foros Sanatorium were damaged, while falling drone debris ignited dry grass near Yalta. A school building in Foros was also struck: the assembly hall was destroyed, and the library severely damaged. A school guard was injured by shrapnel but survived. Students were switched to remote learning on Monday, September 22, according to Yanina Pavlenko, head of Yalta.

Birthday Celebration Interrupted by Attack

Luciano Wellness & SPA Foros Hotel was holding a birthday party for a ten-year-old girl when the drones struck. According to the child’s mother, the sound of buzzing and explosions followed minutes after the birthday wishes. At first, guests mistook the attack for part of the entertainment program, but they were soon directed to shelters. Eyewitnesses reported the assault lasted more than two hours.

Another banquet celebrating the Luciano brand’s anniversary was also underway at the hotel. Witnesses described how a drone flew toward the crowd just as the host mentioned the company’s new venture.

Political Reactions and Wider Attacks

Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy, called the incident a terrorist act and vowed retaliation against Ukraine. He accused Kyiv of using prohibited methods of warfare and targeting civilians deliberately.

“Retribution is near, and the Kyiv regime will pay for its crimes. The war criminals will face a heavy price,” Sheremet declared.

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the night of September 22, Ukrainian forces attempted to strike ten Russian regions using 114 drones. In addition to Crimea, the regions of Rostov, Belgorod, Astrakhan, Bryansk, Yaroslavl, Volgograd, Kursk, and Voronezh were attacked, while drones were also intercepted over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

