Putin Discloses Scale of Russian Army Presence in Combat Zone

Incidents

President Vladimir Putin has revealed the scale of Russia’s military presence in the Special Military Operation zone, stating that more than 700,000 soldiers and officers are currently deployed. He made this announcement during a meeting with party faction leaders in the State Duma.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

On September 18, reports emerged that the term of service for Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov may be extended by five years. Gerasimov is the commander overseeing the united grouping of Russian forces engaged in the operation.

Earlier, President Putin also commented on the role of Moscow in the conflict. He emphasized that the Russian capital has become a reliable rear guard for the country’s soldiers, while tens of thousands of Muscovites are fighting on the frontlines.

