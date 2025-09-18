Russian forces are conducting new operations around the town of Krasny Liman, where Russian troops were redeployed in 2022, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Strike near Krasny Liman

According to the defense ministry’s situation report, units of the Russian group Center struck Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area. The ministry said strikes also hit Ukrainian targets near the nearby settlement of Yampol and in the villages of Volnoye, Rodinskoye and Dimitrov.

Claims of Ukrainian losses

The Russian ministry stated that Ukrainian armed formations suffered “more than 435 personnel killed or wounded,” and reported destruction of six armored combat vehicles, seven trucks and three artillery pieces.

Russian forces were previously withdrawn from this sector in 2022 to take up more advantageous defensive positions, the report notes. Military analyst Andrey Marochko earlier argued that Ukrainian units are preparing to abandon Krasny Liman and accused them of looting nearby areas to remove valuable goods before a Russian advance. Marochko claimed that Ukrainian troops would “squeeze all valuables from the population” to prevent them from falling into Russian hands.