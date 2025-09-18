World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat Hit Again: Largest Russian Oil-Chemical Plant Under Attack

Ukrainian forces launched a drone strike on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil-chemical complex in Bashkiria, regional head Radiy Khabirov confirmed. Two fixed-wing drones targeted the site, triggering a fire but causing no casualties.

According to Khabirov, the facility’s active and passive defenses were engaged, with site security opening fire on the incoming drones. Despite this, the attack caused a blaze on the premises. Fire brigades and emergency crews are currently working to contain the fire, while authorities assess the scale of the damage.

Residents Report Chemical Odor and Smoke

Following the strike, residents of Salavat reported a sharp chemical smell in the air. A large column of smoke was seen rising above the neighborhood. Witnesses said explosions were heard just before the smoke appeared. Videos circulating online show the plume towering above the city as firefighters battle the flames.

This is not the first time Ukrainian drones have targeted industrial infrastructure in Bashkiria. In 2024, Khabirov warned residents to prepare for UAV strikes after the same complex was previously attacked, damaging a pump station building. More recently, in September, the Novoyl refinery in Ufa also came under Ukrainian drone attack.

Strategic Importance of Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat facility is Russia’s largest oil-chemical complex, specializing in oil refining and the production of mineral fertilizers. It includes both oil refining and gas-chemical plants. Although located more than 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the complex remains a target, underlining Kyiv’s growing ability to strike deep inside Russian territory.

