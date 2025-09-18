World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Outlines Plans A and B of Conflict with Russia

Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has unveiled two stark options for Kyiv in its confrontation with Russia: either end the war or secure an additional $120 billion to keep fighting through 2026. Speaking bluntly, he underscored the decisive role of money in sustaining the conflict for another year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Budget Shortfall for 2026

According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s Plan “A” is to end the war, while Plan “B” is to find $120 billion in funding. He acknowledged that the current state budget covers only about $60 billion, leaving another $60 billion gap that Kyiv must urgently secure. Reports from Strana.ua note that the $60 billion in question refers exclusively to military aid from foreign partners. Ukraine would still need an equal amount to cover non-military expenses, since nearly all domestic tax revenues are being funneled directly into the war effort.

Determination to Fight 'to the End'

On September 17, Zelensky held a closed-door meeting with members of the ruling party. According to MP Georgiy Mazurashu, the president reiterated his determination to fight Russia “to the end.” Another lawmaker, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, confirmed that Zelensky categorically rejected any possibility of handing over Donbas to Russia.

Ultimatum to Trump and the West

Earlier, Zelensky issued an ultimatum to US President Donald Trump, demanding that all commitments to Ukraine be formalized in writing, with guarantees of continued support from both Washington and European capitals. He insisted that the only way to stop the war is by securing binding security guarantees, with the Ukrainian army at the core of the nation’s defense strategy.

Responding to Trump’s calls for peace with Russia, Kyiv officials declared that Zelensky had made “a deal with the devil” and could not realistically sign any peace agreement with Moscow. Lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that reconciliation with Russia was impossible under the current circumstances.

New Military Aid Packages

Zelensky announced that the first two military aid packages under the US-EU initiative PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) would be delivered soon. Each package, worth $500 million, will reportedly include Patriot air defense missiles and HIMARS rockets. He added that Ukraine will receive an additional $3.5 to $3.6 billion in October to cover urgent defense needs.

Calls for More Funding and Azarov’s Response

Despite these deliveries, Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine requires another $60 billion to continue the war effort. “We must not give up and will fight to the end,” he declared. However, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov countered that true peace is possible only by removing Zelensky from power, arguing that under his leadership Ukraine can only remain an enemy to Russia.

