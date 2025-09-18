World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hackers Publish Names of US, UK, and German Instructors Killed in Ukraine

Incidents

Russian hackers from the groups Nessus and CGOP reported that thousands of foreign mercenaries fighting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been killed or gone missing. They also released the names of several foreign instructors from the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany who were allegedly eliminated during the conflict.

AFU
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
AFU

Hackers Claim Thousands of Casualties

According to the hackers, the information came from the hacked email of a Ukrainian officer, which contained battle logs and data on foreign fighters. They allege that around 3,000 mercenaries have been killed or disappeared in the war zone, while another 2,000 are listed as missing.

The reported casualties include 303 from Colombia, 89 from the US, 86 from Georgia, 42 from the UK, 29 from Brazil, 25 from France, 19 from Poland, 4 from Sri Lanka, and one each from Barbados and Costa Rica.

Foreign Instructors Reportedly Killed

The hackers also released names of foreign military instructors allegedly killed in Ukraine. Among them:

  • Ryan Evans, a UK security advisor, reportedly killed near Kramatorsk.
  • Richard Kirlin, US military advisor and embassy attaché, found dead in a hotel.
  • Mike Meoli, US instructor, and Jonathan Shenkin, UK security advisor, died in hospital after a car accident.
  • Dimitrios Ferrara, German instructor, whose cause of death was not specified.

Russian Strike in Kharkiv

On September 18, pro-Russian underground coordinator Sergey Lebedev stated that Russian forces struck a dormitory in Kharkiv’s industrial zone, killing up to 100 foreign mercenaries. He claimed that many of those killed came from Central American countries.

Criminal Business Allegations

At the same time, Russian war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny alleged that Colombian mercenaries in Ukraine have been running criminal operations. According to him, they are involved in drug trafficking, mercenary recruitment, and the supply of drone components and explosives.

“Colombian mercenaries organized a criminal business in Ukraine. Drug trafficking, mercenary activity, and arms components are all side effects of the ongoing crisis,” wrote Poddubny.

He suggested that criminal networks in Colombia see the Ukrainian conflict as an opportunity to expand their activities, establishing intercontinental drug smuggling routes into Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Hotspots and Incidents
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Women
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
Russia
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
Popular
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk

Ukraine has begun deploying new silent fiber-optic drones with triple explosive charges, raising alarms in Russian border regions for their lethal potential against both military and civilians

Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions Oleg Artyukov Gaza Under Siege: Ground Invasion, Massive Civilian Toll and Possible Deportations Andrey Mihayloff Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Last materials
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
Alexander Ovechkin Celebrates 40th Birthday with Family in Washington
Scientists Confirm Nanoplastic Can Enter Edible Parts of Crops
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Brussels Considers Two Mechanisms to Channel Frozen Russian Assets Into Ukraine’s Recovery
Left-Handed People May Have Higher Risk of Certain Mental Disorders
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.