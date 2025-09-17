Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk

Ukraine has begun deploying new silent fiber-optic drones with triple explosive charges, raising alarms in Russian border regions for their lethal potential against both military and civilians.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use UAV strike

According to Severny Veter Telegram channel, linked to Russia’s “North” military group, and reports shared by the Kursk regional authorities, the new Ukrainian drones are almost completely silent. They can only be spotted visually, making them especially difficult to counter.

Officials warn that these drones are equipped with a triple explosive charge, significantly increasing their destructive power. “When such a drone strikes, chances of survival are minimal. Do not ignore warnings about attack threats,” the statement emphasized.

Border Regions Under Direct Threat

The threat particularly concerns residents of Russia’s Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions, which have already faced repeated attacks during the ongoing conflict. Authorities are urging civilians to remain vigilant as drone activity intensifies.

U.S. Plans to Deliver AI Drones

Adding to the escalation, The Financial Times reported that the United States plans to deliver 33,000 AI-controlled drones to Ukraine by the end of the year. These drones will operate in swarm formations, allowing a single soldier to control multiple UAVs simultaneously and coordinate precision strikes against enemy targets.