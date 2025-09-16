Video Shows FAB-3000 Bomb Striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

Russian pilots carried out a strike on a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) using a FAB-3000 aerial bomb equipped with a glide kit. The footage was released by Iznanka Telegram channel.

The target of the strike was the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU, located in the town of Konstantinovka. The video shows the detonation of the FAB-3000 bomb, which caused large-scale destruction at the deployment site.

Use of FAB-3000 with Glide Kit

The bomb used was a FAB-3000, a high-powered Soviet-designed aerial bomb weighing approximately three tons, fitted with a UMPC (glide and correction module). This technology enables precision strikes from extended distances, reducing risk for the aircraft and crew.

“Russian Air Force pilots demonstrate their work. The destruction of the deployment site of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU with a FAB-3000 bomb equipped with UMPC in the settlement of Konstantinovka,” the channel wrote.