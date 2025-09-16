World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Israel Launches Expanded Ground Offensive in Gaza with 60,000 Troops

Incidents

Israel has launched an expanded ground offensive in Gaza, deploying tens of thousands of troops and intensifying airstrikes in what the IDF describes as a "new phase" of its campaign against Hamas.

Gaza Strip
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Boris Niehaus (www.1just.de), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Gaza Strip

The first stages of the operation, codenamed “Gideon’s Chariots B”, began several weeks ago with intensified strikes on Hamas targets, including high-rise buildings, and limited ground operations on the outskirts of Gaza City. These early assaults also targeted western neighborhoods.

The IDF reported that the 162nd and 98th Divisions are now expanding their operations deeper into Gaza City. A third unit, the 36th Division, is expected to join in the coming days, bringing the number of Israeli troops engaged to tens of thousands.

Overnight, Gaza City was subjected to a powerful wave of airstrikes, after which Israeli ground forces advanced into new areas beyond the zones currently under their control. The IDF confirmed its intention to push further into the city in the coming days and weeks, seeking to encircle it as part of efforts to dismantle Hamas forces.

According to the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir is personally commanding the offensive from the Southern Command headquarters. Around 60,000 reservists have been mobilized for the operation, in addition to the 70,000 already on standby. Despite concerns over fatigue, the IDF claims reservist turnout remains high, averaging between 75% and 85% across most units.

In parallel with the offensive inside Gaza City, the IDF stated that the 99th Division is conducting defensive operations in the buffer zone along Israel’s northern border with Gaza, while the Gaza Division remains active in the southern part of the enclave.

