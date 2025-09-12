World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant

Incidents

In the early hours of September 12, a Ukrainian drone struck the building of the operating Unit 3 at the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, according to Rosatom. No casualties were reported, and law enforcement is working at the site.

Smolensk NPP 2013-05-07
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SoftED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Smolensk NPP 2013-05-07
“The UAV detonated near the ventilation pipe of the reactor department. As a result of the attack, several windows in auxiliary facilities were shattered, including those of the backup boiler house and the cooling station,” Rosatom’s statement said.

Plant Operations Remain Stable

Rosatom confirmed that the incident did not affect the operation of the nuclear facility. All three reactor units continue to function normally, with radiation levels on the plant site and in the surrounding area remaining unchanged.

About Smolensk NPP

The Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant is located about three kilometers from the city of Desnogorsk, on the right bank of the Desnogorsk Reservoir. The station operates three RBMK-1000 reactors with an annual average output of 20 billion kWh of electricity. It is part of the Rosenergoatom energy concern.

Previous Attempts to Target the Plant

This was not the first attempted attack on the facility. In mid-August, the FSB reported foiling an attempted drone strike with a Ukrainian “Spis” UAV against the Smolensk plant. Another attempted attack was recorded in January 2025.

