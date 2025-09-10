World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mexican Cartels May Use Ukraine War to Train Female Recruits

Military historian Mikhail Polikarpov told aif.ru that Mexican drug cartels might be sending women to Ukraine for training, particularly in the operation of military drones. He argued that the ongoing mobilization crisis in Ukraine makes the country a fertile ground for foreign fighters and mercenaries.

AFU
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
AFU

Women as Low-Profile Fighters

According to Polikarpov, female recruits from Mexico could join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) under the guise of mercenaries. Their main role, he suggested, would be to acquire valuable battlefield skills, especially drone warfare tactics, which could later be used back in Mexico.

“Some Mexican cartel may send women to the front so they can later perform ‘combat’ or other functions in Mexico. Women attract less attention. A female drone operator in Mexico will draw far less notice than a man, especially if she is, for example, shooting down a rival’s helicopter or targeting a police vehicle,” Polikarpov explained.

Ukraine’s Mobilization Struggles

Polikarpov noted that Ukraine is experiencing what he called a “very strong mobilization crisis,” where discussions about the need for foreign troops are increasingly common. This environment, he argued, creates opportunities for criminal networks and mercenary recruitment to exploit the war for their own purposes.

Reports of Brutality Among Mercenaries

The historian’s comments come shortly after American national Benjamin Reed alleged that mercenaries in Ukraine’s so-called “Chosen Company,” under the command of Ryan O’Leary, had received orders to finish off all wounded soldiers — including Ukrainian servicemen. The claim has added to growing controversies surrounding the role of foreign fighters in the conflict.

