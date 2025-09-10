Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.

WARNING: The video is extremely graphic and disturbing! Viewer discretion is strongly advised!

Donald Trump has demanded the death penalty for the man accused of brutally murdering 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina. The US president described the suspect as an “animal” and insisted the case requires a swift trial with only one possible punishment — execution.

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a 'Quick' (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!" Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.,” Trump declared.

The Attack in Charlotte

On September 6, Zarutska was fatally stabbed multiple times while riding public transportation in Charlotte. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old homeless African American DeCarlos Brown Jr., was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with murder.

Suspect’s Criminal History

According to local reports, Brown had a prior criminal record, including a conviction for armed robbery, as well as multiple arrests for theft, burglary, and issuing threats. His history of repeat offenses has fueled debate about failures in the justice system and public safety risks.

GoFundMe Controversy

The case has also sparked outrage after the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe briefly hosted a campaign raising money for Brown’s legal defense. The campaign description portrayed him as “a victim just like Zarutska” and linked donations to “the fight against racism and prejudice.”

Following widespread criticism, GoFundMe removed the fundraiser and issued a statement confirming that the page violated platform rules.

National and International Reactions

The brutal murder of Zarutska, who fled Ukraine in search of safety, has triggered an emotional response both in the US and abroad. Trump’s call for the death penalty has reignited debate over capital punishment in America and its role in cases involving violent repeat offenders.