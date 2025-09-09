Israel’s Covert Operation in Doha Hits Top Hamas Leaders at Qatar's Silent Consent

Explosions were reported in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on September 9. An unnamed senior Israeli official told The Times of Israel that the strike targeted high-ranking Hamas figures.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the strike against the leadership of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Doha, according to the official IDF Telegram channel.

Precision Strike on Top Hamas Leadership

“The Israel Defense Forces carried out a precision strike on the top leadership of the terrorist organization Hamas,” the IDF stated. Measures were taken to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and enhanced intelligence.

Joint Statement from IDF and Shin Bet

The IDF and Shin Bet, with the support of the Air Force, recently carried out a targeted strike against the leadership of Hamas. The targeted individuals led the organization’s activities for many years and bear direct responsibility for the October 7 massacre and ongoing attacks against the State of Israel. Measures were taken prior to the strike to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision weapons and additional intelligence. The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively to eliminate Hamas, responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Coordination with U.S. and Qatari Authorities

The strike on Hamas leaders appears to have been carried out with tacit approval from Qatari authorities. The operation in Doha was reportedly coordinated in advance with the United States, Israeli journalist Amit Segal reported.

Israel also informed the Qatari authorities ahead of the strike, according to Israel Hayom.

A senior Israeli source told Channel 13:

“We struck the Hamas leadership in Qatar, including Khalil al-Hayya and Jabarin. We await the results of the operation. There is consensus within both the political and defense leadership.”

Operation Fire Peak Targets Senior Officials

The Israeli operation in Qatar is reportedly called Fire Peak. Five senior Hamas officials were present at the meeting, including Khaled Mashal.

A source familiar with the situation reported that a Hamas delegation had convened to discuss a new U.S. proposal delivered to them yesterday by the Prime Minister of Qatar. The meeting followed the return of several senior Hamas officials from Turkey.

Qatari authorities accused Israel of once again “undermining hopes for peace, which will prolong the conflict and hinder efforts to secure the release of hostages.”

A spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that security services, civil defense, and relevant agencies responded immediately to the incident, taking all necessary measures to mitigate its effects and ensure the safety of residents and surrounding areas. Qatar strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that it will not tolerate reckless Israeli actions or continued violations of regional security. Any threats to Qatar’s security and sovereignty are being investigated at the highest level, and a detailed statement will be issued once the inquiry is complete.