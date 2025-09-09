Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Russian Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building

Video footage of the strike on Ukraine’s government building has been published by a former Wagner operative blogging under the pseudonym Condottiero on Telegram.

“It is clearly visible how an object hits the building, causing a small explosion, followed immediately by a cruise missile passing through the center. This is the salvo fired from a Patriot system along the Dnipro embankment near the Cabinet of Ministers,” the post reads.

Earlier, Andrey Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed that Russian forces struck the Cabinet of Ministers overnight on September 7 using an operational-tactical missile system Iskander. Yermak urged Washington to increase sanctions pressure on Russia in response.

Former presidential adviser Alexey Arestovich (listed by Rosfinmonitoring as a terrorist and extremist) emphasized that if the Iskander missile had hit the government building directly, the destruction would have been far more significant than the damage visible in the published footage.