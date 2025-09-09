World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hundreds of Russian Tourists Stranded in Nepal Amid Deadly Protests

Hundreds of Russian tourists remain stranded in Kathmandu as Nepal faces mass unrest sparked by a ban on social media platforms. The protests, which began after authorities blocked access to Facebook*, Instagram*, WhatsApp, and YouTube, have plunged the country into chaos.

Great Stupa of Bodnath, Kathmandu valley, Nepal (original)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jean-Marie Hullot, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Great Stupa of Bodnath, Kathmandu valley, Nepal (original)

According to reports, international flights have been disrupted after the airport in Kathmandu was partially shut down. Supermarkets are closed, communications are unstable, and many tourists cannot leave their hotels or residences. Protesters are demanding regime change, setting fire to officials’ homes, while military helicopters have been deployed to disperse crowds with water.

The unrest began when Nepal’s government introduced a ban on social media networks that failed to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Although the ban was later lifted following the resignation of the country’s prime minister, demonstrations have continued to escalate.

More than 100 people have been injured and 21 killed in violent clashes. Despite the government’s reversal of the ban, public anger has not subsided, and protesters continue to fill the streets.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Deuba, Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba, and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel were attacked during the protests.

Russian tourists caught in the unrest face uncertainty as authorities struggle to restore order. With travel routes disrupted and public services paralyzed, it remains unclear when stranded foreigners will be able to leave Nepal safely.

Facebook*, Instagram*, and YouTube were banned in Russia primarily for political and security reasons. In 2022, following the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the government accused Meta-owned platforms (Facebook and Instagram) of spreading “extremist” content, censoring Russian media, and supporting anti-Russian narratives. A Moscow court officially designated Meta as an extremist organization, leading to the blocking of Facebook* and Instagram*. YouTube, though not formally banned, has faced repeated restrictions because it removed Russian state media channels and was accused of hosting “anti-Russian propaganda.” The Kremlin framed these bans as measures to protect “information sovereignty,” while critics argue they are tools to suppress dissent and limit citizens’ access to independent news and global discourse.

*Recognised as extremist and banned in Russia

Deadly clashes in Nepal
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
