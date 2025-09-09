World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine Loses Element of One of World’s Most Powerful Air Defense Systems

Incidents

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that its forces destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system, eliminating both a launcher and a control cabin. The ministry did not disclose the exact location in Ukraine where the strike took place.

S-300 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Parade @ Kiev by Michael, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
S-300 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition to neutralizing the S-300 element, Russian troops carried out coordinated strikes against foreign mercenary bases, drone command centers, and Ukrainian ammunition depots. According to the ministry, the attacks employed a combination of missiles, artillery, aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The report follows earlier claims by Moscow that on September 1, Russian forces destroyed U.S.-supplied HIMARS and Patriot missile systems in Ukraine. The strikes are presented by the Russian side as part of a broader campaign to weaken Kyiv’s long-range strike and air defense capabilities.

“Ukraine has lost a key element of one of the most powerful air defense systems in the world,” the Russian Defense Ministry stated, referring to the S-300 complex.

The elimination of S-300 components, combined with earlier losses of Western-supplied systems, underscores the continuing pressure on Ukraine’s ability to protect its skies against Russian strikes. While Kyiv has sought to strengthen its defenses with international support, Russian forces continue to target both Soviet-era and NATO-provided equipment.

