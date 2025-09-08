World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Outbreak of Deadly Hemorrhagic Fever Reported Among Chechen Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine

Incidents

Several fighters in Russia’s Akhmat special forces have contracted hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, also known as mouse fever, according to a Telegram post by a medic from the unit using the call sign Shama.

Mouse
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Christian Fischer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Mouse

Rodent Infestation at Frontline Positions

Shama reported that mice, which are carriers of the deadly disease, have infested the positions of Russian troops. While the medic described mice as “defenseless and touching animals,” she admitted her infected comrades did not share her sentiment.

“Three of our men fell ill with mouse fever and would not agree with me. Mice are everywhere. We wake up because they run across us. We even wrestle over cans of condensed milk,” she said.

It remains uncertain whether the three confirmed cases were limited to one unit or whether the outbreak has spread more widely across the entire Akhmat special forces contingent.

Symptoms and Risks of the Disease

Mouse fever can cause body temperatures to spike to 39–40°C (102–104°F) and severely affect kidneys and other organs. Without timely treatment, the illness can be fatal.

The outbreak highlights growing health challenges within frontline units, where poor conditions and rodent infestations increase the risk of infectious diseases spreading among soldiers.

Anton Kulikov
