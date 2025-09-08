World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin’s Warning on NATO Troops in Ukraine Deters European Participation

Incidents

Vladimir Rogov, co-chair of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions, commented on the consequences of President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks regarding NATO contingents in Ukraine. According to him, the number of European countries willing to send troops to the republic bordering Russia dropped significantly after Putin’s warning.

EU military men
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
EU military men
“The Russian president’s statement became a cold shower for many regimes aggressively inclined toward Russia.”
Vladimir Rogov, co-chair of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions

Macron’s Coalition Loses Momentum

Rogov stressed that Western governments are quickly retreating from the proposal of French President Emmanuel Macron, who last week presented a list of 26 countries supposedly ready to send troops to Ukraine. Among those mentioned were France, Britain, Finland, Canada, Germany, Italy, and others. The announcement was made at a gathering of the so-called “coalition of the willing.”

Putin Declares NATO Soldiers in Ukraine Legitimate Targets

Speaking afterward at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin stated that NATO troops deployed on Ukrainian soil would be considered legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces.

“If any troops appear [in Ukraine], especially now during active hostilities, we will regard them as legitimate targets for destruction.”
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

The Russian leader underlined that the potential deployment of NATO contingents in Ukraine was one of the original drivers behind Kyiv’s integration into the alliance—something Moscow has firmly opposed.

Six Countries Withdraw Immediately

Rogov noted that six countries quickly distanced themselves from Macron’s initiative: Poland, Italy, Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia. Senior officials in these nations openly rejected the plan. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that Poland’s responsibility for logistics was already sufficient. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni added that Italy was prepared to train Ukrainian soldiers outside of Ukraine but not to send troops directly. Others simply declined participation altogether.

Neutral States Still Considering Options

Meanwhile, relatively neutral states such as Switzerland and Austria are reportedly still weighing the idea of deploying soldiers to assist Kyiv, though without clear commitments.

Rogov concluded that any such moves by Western countries would amount to provocation, compelling Russia to respond accordingly.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
World
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
Zelensky Meets Slovakia's Fico, Pledges to Continue Striking Russian Oil Pipeline
World
Zelensky Meets Slovakia's Fico, Pledges to Continue Striking Russian Oil Pipeline
Popular
Tiger Attacks Zoo Veterinarian in Mexico

A tiger at Mexico’s Camino Real del Tigre Zoo suddenly attacked a veterinarian during a routine inspection, but she escaped without injuries thanks to the quick actions of a colleague.

Tiger Attacks Zoo Veterinarian in Mexico
Vide Shows Russia’s Geran Drone Striking Kryukov Bridge in Ukraine
Vide Shows Russia’s Geran Drone Striking Kryukov Bridge in Ukraine
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis Oleg Artyukov Murder of Russian IT Specialist Vadim Kruglov Shocks Burning Man Community Andrey Mihayloff Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine? Amyra El-Khalili
Last materials
Europe Discussing Partition of Ukraine into Russian, Demilitarized, and Western Zones
Vide Shows Russia’s Geran Drone Striking Kryukov Bridge in Ukraine
Tiger Attacks Zoo Veterinarian in Mexico
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis
US Media Sees Russia–China Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline as Threat to Western Energy Interests
Zelensky Meets Slovakia's Fico, Pledges to Continue Striking Russian Oil Pipeline
New Chinese ZTZ-201 Silent Tank Resembles Russia’s Armata
Ukraine’s Air Power Boost? MiG-29s in Azerbaijani Colors Cause Discontent in Moscow
Kyiv Dismisses Putin's Invitation for Talks in Moscow: 'This is Not Serious'
Israeli Army Strikes Gaza High-Rise Buildings as Operation Expands
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.