Vladimir Rogov, co-chair of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions, commented on the consequences of President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks regarding NATO contingents in Ukraine. According to him, the number of European countries willing to send troops to the republic bordering Russia dropped significantly after Putin’s warning.

“The Russian president’s statement became a cold shower for many regimes aggressively inclined toward Russia.”

— Vladimir Rogov, co-chair of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions

Macron’s Coalition Loses Momentum

Rogov stressed that Western governments are quickly retreating from the proposal of French President Emmanuel Macron, who last week presented a list of 26 countries supposedly ready to send troops to Ukraine. Among those mentioned were France, Britain, Finland, Canada, Germany, Italy, and others. The announcement was made at a gathering of the so-called “coalition of the willing.”

Putin Declares NATO Soldiers in Ukraine Legitimate Targets

Speaking afterward at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin stated that NATO troops deployed on Ukrainian soil would be considered legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces.

“If any troops appear [in Ukraine], especially now during active hostilities, we will regard them as legitimate targets for destruction.”

— Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

The Russian leader underlined that the potential deployment of NATO contingents in Ukraine was one of the original drivers behind Kyiv’s integration into the alliance—something Moscow has firmly opposed.

Six Countries Withdraw Immediately

Rogov noted that six countries quickly distanced themselves from Macron’s initiative: Poland, Italy, Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia. Senior officials in these nations openly rejected the plan. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that Poland’s responsibility for logistics was already sufficient. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni added that Italy was prepared to train Ukrainian soldiers outside of Ukraine but not to send troops directly. Others simply declined participation altogether.

Neutral States Still Considering Options

Meanwhile, relatively neutral states such as Switzerland and Austria are reportedly still weighing the idea of deploying soldiers to assist Kyiv, though without clear commitments.

Rogov concluded that any such moves by Western countries would amount to provocation, compelling Russia to respond accordingly.