Vide Shows Russia’s Geran Drone Striking Kryukov Bridge in Ukraine

A dramatic drone strike by the Russian Armed Forces targeted the Kryukov Bridge in Kremenchuk, with the moment of impact captured on video.

The footage, filmed during nighttime by an eyewitness, shows the Geran drone flying toward the bridge before striking it. The impact produced a powerful explosion followed by a fire on the crossing.

Voennaya Khronika Telegram channel (Military Chronicle) described the attack as one of the most unusual recent operations by the Russian army. While the strike did not destroy the bridge, it inflicted damage significant enough to close it for several days of repair work.

Aftermath of the Drone Strike

It is still too early to draw definitive conclusions about the purpose of the strike. It is quite possible that the attack was carried out to restrict supplies: since the bridge is used for both rail and road transport, its destruction would disrupt supply chains for both military and civilian needs. The collapse of the bridge could have led to resource shortages in certain directions.

However, this did not happen. Achieving such an objective would require a massive and coordinated strike using more powerful weapons. In this case, a single drone served more as a warning or a test of strength against this specific target than as an attempt to destroy it.

Reportedly, the strike on the Kryukov Bridge damaged the lifting mechanism of the main span. This mechanism was used to allow large vessels to pass along the Dnipro, but now, it appears that this capability has been lost.