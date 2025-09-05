Israeli Army Strikes Gaza High-Rise Buildings as Operation Expands

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck residential buildings in the Gaza Strip, completely destroying one multi-story building. The incident was confirmed by Mahmoud Basal, a representative of Gaza’s civil defense, who told RIA Novosti that the targeted structure was the Mushtaha high-rise in western Gaza City.

According to Israeli assessments, Hamas had converted the destroyed building into a surveillance and intelligence-gathering hub. The organization reportedly embedded cameras, observation posts, sniper positions, anti-tank launch sites, and command-and-control centers within civilian structures, using them as both cover and operational bases.

Basal stated that the strike is part of a broader IDF campaign to dismantle high-rise residential buildings in Gaza that house thousands of Palestinians. The move marks the beginning of a targeted phase of Israel’s ground and aerial operations in the city. On August 20, reports confirmed that Israeli forces had launched an offensive, seizing control of Gaza’s outskirts.

Hamas Tactics and Urban Warfare

Hamas has allegedly embedded its operational infrastructure within densely populated areas, positioning underground tunnels, surveillance equipment, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near key buildings. These explosives are said to be remotely controlled and intended to detonate as IDF forces approach, posing significant risks to advancing troops.

In the coming days, the IDF plans further precision strikes on Hamas facilities deemed direct threats to Israeli forces. According to Israeli military sources, precautionary measures will include targeted warnings to residents, use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence-gathering to minimize civilian harm during the operation.

Israel’s Army Radio “Galei Tzahal” reported that the Gaza operation is expected to last until 2026. At its peak, the IDF is preparing to deploy up to 130,000 reservists simultaneously in and around Gaza City, underscoring the scale and long-term scope of the campaign.