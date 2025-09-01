World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine

Incidents

At a Russian General Staff briefing, broadcast on August 30 by the Ministry of Defense, a map was displayed depicting Ukraine as a landlocked country with no access to the Black Sea. The map excluded the Donbas republics, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, as well as Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine’s territory.

Russian Defense Ministry
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Мазур Владимир, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Without Access to the Sea

Behind General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov, a map showed Ukraine’s borders altered to exclude the country’s southern coastal regions. This imagery presented Ukraine as entirely deprived of maritime access, a scenario long speculated as part of potential settlement options.

Western Media on Peace Concessions

Earlier in August, The New York Times, citing analysts, reported that Ukraine might agree to withdraw its forces from Donbas in exchange for security guarantees supported by the United States. According to the paper, President Volodymyr Zelensky faces a critical choice: either concede territory or risk straining ties with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“This poisoned pill Ukraine will have to swallow, and then we will see how it digests it,” said former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

Former EU adviser in Kyiv Balazs Jarabik also suggested that Ukraine could be forced to accept territorial losses in return for peace and Western-backed security guarantees.

On August 19, President Donald Trump declared that Ukraine would receive “a lot of land” as part of a settlement. However, he stressed that Kyiv’s accession to NATO and the return of Crimea were “impossible.” Trump added that he has always viewed Ukraine as a buffer state between Russia and Europe, though he did not specify which territories he envisioned for Ukraine.

Russia’s Position on Territorial Claims

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow never sought to “simply seize territories” in Crimea or Donbas. According to Lavrov, Russia’s goal was to protect Russian communities historically settled in these regions—people who had built cities, ports, factories, and sacrificed their lives there.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy
World
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy Видео 
Classic Soviet-Style Pickled Tomatoes: A Timeless August Preserve
Recipes & Food
Classic Soviet-Style Pickled Tomatoes: A Timeless August Preserve
Russian Strikes Hit Turkish Bayraktar Drone Plant Near Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Strikes Hit Turkish Bayraktar Drone Plant Near Kyiv Видео 
Popular
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic

Russian troops have taken full control of the southern territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, regional head Denis Pushilin announced.

Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions Oleg Artyukov
Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance
World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Shrinks by 36 Percent in Just Three Months
Hidden Danger of Smoking: Vitamin C Deficiency
Hidden Danger of Smoking: Vitamin C Deficiency
Last materials
Energy Drinks and Food Pairings That Can Damage Your Health
Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine
Hidden Danger of Smoking: Vitamin C Deficiency
World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Shrinks by 36 Percent in Just Three Months
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
AI — Be Afraid of the News, Be Terrified of the Revisions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.